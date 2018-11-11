NHC: New Storm Could Form This Week

Don’t let your guard down just yet!

According to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center, a swath of clouds and thunderstorms that appears disorganized at this time could turn into something bigger by early this week.

The tropical wave, which was east of the Lesser Antilles on Sunday morning, has a 50 percent chance of development within five days.

The NHC says, “Significant development of this system is not expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds.”

The winds are predicted to decrease by Tuesday, when the system could turn into a subtropical or tropical cyclone as it moves near or just north of Puerto Rico and the southeastern Bahamas.

Although Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, forecasters caution that storms can form during the off-season.

 

