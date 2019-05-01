NHC Watching an Area of Low Pressure Off South Florida

With the start of Hurricane Season 2019 just one month away, the National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching trough of low pressure near the northwestern Bahamas for possible development.

The system is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Little development is expected during the next couple of days as the system moves generally northwestward toward the Florida Peninsula.

Subsequently, some slow development is possible as the disturbance turns northeastward and moves over the western Atlantic.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and the Florida Peninsula during the next couple of days, just in time for the start of SunFest.

The weather should clear up for the rest of weekend according to local meteorologists.

If the system develops into a named storm, it will be called “Andrea.”