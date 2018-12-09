Nick Ayers Won’t Be Next White House Chief of Staff

Nick Ayers, a top Trump campaign consultant and the leading candidate to replace John Kelly as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, will not be taking the job. This comes after he and the president failed to agree on a time frame for the job, White House officials said.

Ayers, a 36-year-old father of 6-year-old triplets had served as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff for more than a year. Ayers had told President Trump he couldn’t commit to the job for more than the first three months of next year. Trump tried to convince Ayers to commit to two years on the job but Ayers declined, saying he wanted to move back to his home state of Georgia.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that Kelly, Trump’s previous secretary of homeland security, will leave at the end of the year.