Nike Faces Backlash Over New Face of “Just Do It” Campaign

There is outrage on social media after Nike is choosing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the new face of its “Just Do It” campaign.
Kaepernick tweeted a photo of himself with the slogan “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Nike is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan.

Kaepernick, who was the first player to kneel during the national anthem in protest against racism, is currently not playing in the NFL.

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers’ Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him. Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

He’s suing the league on accusations that teams are colluding to keep him off the field.
It is unclear if Nike is going to add its signature swoosh to Kaepernick’s infamous “pig socks.”

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick wears socks depicting police officers as pigs during NFL football training camp at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco. Kaepernick says he has been wearing socks depicting police officers as pigs in protest of “rogue cops” who put the community and other officers at risk. Kaepernick issued a statement on Twitter on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, after photos of him wearing the socks that show a pig dressed in a police hat began circulating on social media. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Social media users believe former Arizona Cardinal and Army Ranger Pat Tillman is the better choice for Nike’s 30th-anniversary campaign.
Some Twitter users thought Tillman sacrificed more than Kaepernick.

Kaepernick is not an NFL player anymore and won’t be wearing a uniform to promote the Nike logo.
The Baltimore Ravens were close to signing him when his girlfriend posted this on Twitter.

The post Nike Faces Backlash Over New Face of “Just Do It” Campaign appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mayor of Chicago will not seek re-election Monica Lewinsky walks out mid-interview over Bill Clinton question Two hospitalized after electrocuted at Lantana construction-site Man detained after an explosion near the US Embassy in Egypt Arizona Governor Names McCain Replacement WATCH LIVE: Senate Confirmation Hearing of SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Comments