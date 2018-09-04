There is outrage on social media after Nike is choosing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the new face of its “Just Do It” campaign.

Kaepernick tweeted a photo of himself with the slogan “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Nike is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” slogan.

Kaepernick, who was the first player to kneel during the national anthem in protest against racism, is currently not playing in the NFL.

He’s suing the league on accusations that teams are colluding to keep him off the field.

It is unclear if Nike is going to add its signature swoosh to Kaepernick’s infamous “pig socks.”

Social media users believe former Arizona Cardinal and Army Ranger Pat Tillman is the better choice for Nike’s 30th-anniversary campaign.

Some Twitter users thought Tillman sacrificed more than Kaepernick.

I think Pat Tillman, his family, fellow soldiers & friends know a lot more about sacrificing everything $NKE @coffeygrinds pic.twitter.com/MTJH0viD5l — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) September 4, 2018

Kaepernick is not an NFL player anymore and won’t be wearing a uniform to promote the Nike logo.

The Baltimore Ravens were close to signing him when his girlfriend posted this on Twitter.

Ray Lewis: Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend lost him Ravens job after ‘racist’ ‘Django Unchained’ tweet https://t.co/mEsdphx2en — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) September 6, 2017

The post Nike Faces Backlash Over New Face of “Just Do It” Campaign appeared first on 850 WFTL.