Nike Pulls Betsy Ross Flag Shoe After Anthem-Kneeler Kaepernick Complains

Nike is pulling shoes with an early American flag design after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick complained.

The Wall Street Journal reports the former 49ers quarterback told Nike he and others consider the Betsy Ross flag offensive because it was flown at a time when slavery was common in a number of states.

Nike cancels "Betsy Ross Flag" sneaker after Kaepernick speaks out: report https://t.co/P23qZDElMS pic.twitter.com/UXtzimnr4M — The Hill (@thehill) July 2, 2019

The flag with 13 stars in a circle on a blue field, and 13 red and white stripes, was flown during the Revolutionary War and early days of the U.S.

Nike had planned to release the shoes in celebration of the Fourth of July.