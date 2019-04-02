Nipsey Hussle murder suspect identified, 19 people injured at vigil

Police have identified a suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was shot on Sunday outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles.

The LAPD is searching for a 29-year-old man named Eric Holder, who they say is wanted for homicide in the shooting of Hussle.

Police released a photo of Holder who was last seen fleeing the murder scene via Twitter.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

According to police, Holder approached Hussle and two other men outside of Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store and fired multiple shots.

Holder then ran through a nearby alley before entering a waiting 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by an unidentified woman.

Two of the three victims were transported to hospitals, and one refused medical treatment at the scene. Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated artist’s sudden death has sent shock waves nationwide with artists including Drake, Rihanna, and more paying tribute.

Monday evening, hundreds gathered at the scene of the shooting to mourn; however, the vigil ended abruptly due to inaccurate reports of fired gunshots resulting in 19 injuries.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was reportedly supposed to meet with the LAPD in connection to gang violence.

The meeting went on as scheduled following his death.

No other information is available at this time.