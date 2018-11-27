No active shooter at Walter Reed Military Medical Center

Police in Maryland investigated reports of a possible active shooter at the Walter Reed hospital outside Washington on Tuesday.

Maryland police were called to the scene around 2: 20 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland said via Twitter that he and about 40 other people were in a conference room at the hospital.

However, the Navy confirmed that there was no active shooter, and it was an “ad hoc drill.”

An all clear was given around 3:20 p.m., Tuesday.