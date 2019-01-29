No charges filed in deaths of 3 FL children found in freezer

No charges will be filed in the deaths of three Florida children who became trapped in an unplugged chest-style freezer in the yard of their Live Oak home.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office identified the children as 6-year-old Dawlton Lee Delbridge, 4-year-old Brooklyn Leigh Jackson and 19-month-old Kaliegh Mae Meeks in a Facebook post on Friday.

All three children died outside the family home they shared with relatives including Brooklyn’s mother and Dawlton and Kaliegh’s grandmother.

The mother of the 4-year-old told investigators that the children disappeared from the yard after she went inside to use the restroom.

She then went inside to wake up the grandmother to search for the children.

The pair spent 30 to 40 minutes looking before they found the children unresponsive in the freezer and placed a call to 911, according to police.

Following an investigation, State Attorney Jeffrey Siegmeister said there was no evidence of foul play, and neither woman tested positive for drugs.

Additionally, he said the freezer had been temporarily stored in the yard until the women could get help moving it inside the home.

Autopsies showed the children died of accidental asphyxiation.

