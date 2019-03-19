No jail time for woman who climbed Statue of Liberty 4th of July

The woman who went viral after climbing the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in protest of the Trump administrations immigration policies will receive no jail time.

Tuesday morning, Therese Patricia Okoumou was sentenced to five years of community service following her theatrics halted all 4th of July events in New York City.

Okoumou spent about three hours at Lady Liberty’s feet last July 4, until police were able to bring her to safety.

The judge, who visited the landmark earlier this month to examine the area, said he felt there was no question Okoumou deliberately took action to put officers in danger.

However, after hearing both sides, he deemed a punishment of five years probation in addition to 200 hours of community service as fair due to her lack of a prior history of criminal record.