Rumor has it that Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani eloped in Nevada, but that seems to be false! Sources have reached out to the rep’s trying to find any clues about a marriage license but came up empty handed! The couple is however very much in love and even though no information was given about any type of marriage, they are taking their time before the big day! Both are very much in love, happy and plan to be together forever, sources say!