No Smoking At Disney Parks as of May First

Disney won’t be the happiest place on earth for smokers after April.

Effective Wednesday, May 1, smoking will be banned at all Disney parks including Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Therefore, previously designated smoking areas will no longer be available inside Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or the Downtown Disney shopping district in California.

SMOKING BAN – Disney has announced that smoking will be prohibited at its theme parks beginning May 1 https://t.co/AmqfNv9SeA — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 28, 2019

Smokers will be able to light up outside the parks in designated areas outside entrances at Disney Springs in Florida.

Disney resort hotels will also keep their designated smoking areas.

But that’s not all…

Also taking effect May 1 are new guidelines to reduce stroller sizes.

Parents will be allowed to push their kids in approved stollers no larger than 31” wide and 52” long.

Disney notes “many strollers on the market, including many double jogging strollers, fit within these size guidelines.”

“These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone,” according to Disney officials.