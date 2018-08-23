‘No Swim’ Advisory Issued for Dubois Park Lagoon in Jupiter

State health officials are warning the public about swimming in Jupiter’s Dubois Park Lagoon as recent test samples showed high levels of bacteria in the water. Once a week at the park, employees from the Loxahatchee River District can be seen testing the water. A sampling consisting of more than 70 colonies per millimeter is considered poor quality.

The advisory about going in the water at the park comes as a warning but doesn’t prohibit swimmers from going in the water. Those who do decide to go for a swim in the water are urged to shower immediately afterward.

