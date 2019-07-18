No Water Service in Fort Lauderdale for 24 Hours Due to Main Break

A 42 inch water main break in Fort Lauderdale will leave the city and neighboring municipalities without water service for at least 24 to 36 hours.

City spokesman Chaz Adams said residents and businesses should be prepared to be without water service until at least Friday morning.

City Commissioner Ben Sorensen said a private contractor cut into a 42-inch water line going to the Fiveash water treatment facility.

City officials were forced to shut off the water supply from the wellfields in order to repair the line.

“Please only use water that is absolutely necessary. Please turn off all water for landscaping. We are working to avoid any disruption in your water service, however, please prepare for 24-36 hours without water in the City of Fort Lauderdale,” wrote Sorensen on Twitter.

Neighboring municipalities that receive their water from Fort Lauderdale are also affected. They are Davie, Tamarac, Oakland Park, Lauderhill-by-the-Sea and Wilton Manors.

IMPORTANT: Early this morning a private contractor struck a 42 inch water line going to our Five Ash water treatment. We have full resources on site working to fix this. We are now running on water reserves as we had to shut off water on this main line to fix it. — Ben Sorensen (@BenSorensen) July 18, 2019

People with questions can call the City of Fort Lauderdale 24-Hour Neighbor Service Center at 954-828-8000.