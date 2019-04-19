NOAA: Hurricane Michael was a Category 5

The damage left behind by Hurricane Michael, which was classified as a Category 4 storm speaks for itself.

Scientists at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center have now upgraded Hurricane Michael to a Category 5.

Scientists say after analyzing all data on Hurricane Michael, they determined the storm made landfall with wind speeds of 160 miles per hour when the eye made landfall near Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base.

JUST IN: NOAA: Post-storm analysis of Hurricane Michael, which slammed into the Florida Panhandle in October, has been upgraded to a Cat. 5 landfall — the first since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. pic.twitter.com/zRXoXTXKqJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 19, 2019

They say this is five miles more than the operational estimate and makes Hurricane Michael a Category 5.

Scientists say Hurricane Michael is the first hurricane to make landfall as a Category 5 storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992 in South Miami, and only the fourth on record.

Other Category 5 storms include the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935 and Hurricane Camille in 1969.

They go on to say the Category 5 winds were likely experienced over a very small area at and near the coast.

They say the change in estimated wind speeds is “of little practical significance” when talking about impacts from the storm.

Hurricane Season 2019 begins June 1st.