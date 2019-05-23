NOAA Predicts Near Normal 2019 Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration issued an updated forecast Thursday afternoon predicting 9 to 15 named storms with as many as 8 becoming hurricanes.

Between 2-3 are expected to grow into major hurricanes of category 3 strength or greater.

A Category 3 storm can pack winds of up to 110 MPH.

2018 was considered to be an above average hurricane season with 8 hurricanes and 15 named storms.

2 of the storms, Florence and Michael, became major hurricanes with Cat. 4 Florence hitting the Carolinas with 150 MPH winds and Michael slamming into Florida’s panhandle with Category 5 winds of over 160 MPH.

Hurricane Season runs June 1 to November 30 but for the fifth year in a row a sub-tropical system formed out of season with Andrea forming near Bermuda earlier in the week.

Residents are urged to prepare for the upcoming season by getting a hurricane plan together.

Stay with News Talk 850 WFTL and our Storm Central page for the latest on the tropics.