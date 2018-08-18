Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan dies

Kofi Annan, who was the first black African to lead the United Nations, has died at age 80.

Annan was born in Ghana in 1938, and served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006.

He was the first to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff serving as Secretary-General and later won the Nobel Peace Prize along with the United Nations for his work in 2001.

The Kofi Annan Foundation confirmed his death with “immense sadness” in a statement posted via Twitter.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness… pic.twitter.com/NDOy2NmAAs — Kofi Annan Foundation (@KofiAnnanFdn) August 18, 2018

