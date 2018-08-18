Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan dies

Kofi Annan, who was the first black African to lead the United Nations, has died at age 80.

Annan was born in Ghana in 1938, and served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006.

He was the first to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff serving as  Secretary-General and later won the Nobel Peace Prize along with the United Nations for his work in 2001.

The Kofi Annan Foundation confirmed his death with “immense sadness” in a statement posted via Twitter.

The post Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan dies appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Body found in burned car in Disney mini-golf course parking-lot, officials say FL man arrested after exposing himself at Panera Bread Missing FL teen sends letter to mom five years later, revealing she is alive Superintendent faces criticism amid Parkland students return to school Two people shot during local High School Football Game Girl who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge charged with reckless endangerment
Comments