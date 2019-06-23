NoKo Says Kim Received “Excellent Letter” from Trump

North Korea’s state-run news agency is reporting that President Trump sent NoKo leader Kim Jong Un an “excellent” letter.

The media outlet on Sunday also quoted Kim as saying that he would “seriously contemplate” the content of the letter.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump sent a letter and “correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.”

Formal talks between the U.S. and North Korea broke down last February, after a failed summit between Kim and Trump in Vietnam.

Earlier this month, however, Trump said he received a “beautiful” letter from Kim. He later told TIME magazine that he also received a “birthday letter” from Kim.

According to analysts, the gesture of sending personal letters is part of North Korea’s efforts to present Kim as a legitimate international statesman who is willing to negotiate. They say that Kim sees such letters as an important and formal way to communicate with leaders of countries with whom the North has never had close ties, especially the U.S.

Still, tensions remain between the two, as the U.S. continues to demand that the North completely abandon its nuclear weapons before international sanctions can be lifted.

However, North Korea wants a gradual approach that would have moves toward denuclearization be matched by relaxation of sanctions from the U.S., as well as other concessions.

Kim stated during a New Year’s speech that he would seek a “new way” if the U.S. continues to impose sanctions and pressure.

After the collapse of his last meeting with Trump, Kim told reporters that the Trump administration has until the end of this year to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal if it wants to salvage negotiations.