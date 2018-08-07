Nope She Had No Clue Who She Was Paying For

A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.
Ruth Reed says she met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden. The best part is she didn’t believe he was Keith Urban. She thought he looked like Keith but it wasn’t until his bodyguard confirmed it that she actually believed it.
My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought @KeithUrban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel. pic.twitter.com/mJccVOQWtp
— Olivia Rose Prouse (@liverdiverz) August 4, 2018