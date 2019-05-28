NopeNopeNope: Snake Crawls From Coral Springs Toilet, Bites Resident

Broward resident Baltazar Jimeno got a nasty surprise Sunday morning when he lifted the toilet seat at his Coral Springs apartment and was attacked by a ball puthon that ‘rose up and bit him’ on the arm.

The snake, which measured 4 feet long, did not belong to the 52 year old Jimeno and it’s unclear how it ended up in his toilet though police suspect it may have come up through the building’s plumbing.

Ball pythons are not venomous and can grow up to 6 feet long.

Jimeno was treated by paramedics for the snake bite.

The snake was taken by Coral Springs animal control and is being treated by a local veterinarian for an unrelated illness.