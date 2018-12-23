“NORAD Tracks Santa” in Use Despite Government Shutdown

Despite the partial government shutdown, the annual Santa tracker that provides children with expected times of gift delivery from the jolly one, will continue as usual.

According to the military, “NORAD Tracks Santa” will operate as it always has, since it is staffed by volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and is funded by a Department of Defense budget that was previously approved.

Monday will mark the 63rd year for the beloved tracker, which originally became a Christmas Eve tradition in 1955, as a result of a wrong phone call to a military command center. A newspaper ad invited children to call Santa but printed an incorrect phone number.

The correct number for NORAD Tracks Santa is 1-877-HI-NORAD.