Not exactly a “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”: Former President Barack Obama is a fan of Ashley McBryde

2018 will go down as the year the world discovered Ashley McBryde — and the singer/songwriter can count former President Barack Obama among her fans.
The Arkansas native makes President Obama’s list of Favorite Songs of 2018, alongside cuts by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Prince, Mavis Staples, Anderson East, and jazz vocalist Nancy Wilson, among others.
View this post on Instagram
As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before. Swipe through to see my best of 2018 list – I hope you enjoy reading, watching, and listening.
A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on
While Ashley’s debut single, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” became her breakthrough hit this year, that’s not the song that makes President Obama’s list: It’s the autobiographical “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” which also happens to be Ashley’s new single.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.