Notorious Mobster Whitey Bulger Murdered in Prison

Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, who was serving 2 consecutive life sentences for a series of gangland murders in the 1970s and 80s was found dead at the federal prison in Hazelton, West Virginia where he’d been incarcerated since 2013. He was 89 years old.

Bulger was the leader of the infamous Winter Hill Gang in Boston where he was recruited by the FBI as an informant and used his government connections to disrupt rival gangs and allow his own outfit to take control of illegal activities in the city. He fled Boston in 1995 and for 16 years hid out in South Florida and later Santa Monica, California where he was arrested in 2011.

Until his arrest, Bulger had been only second to 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list. He was convicted of numerous felonies including 11 murders.

Prison officials in Hazelton confirmed that he had died overnight only 1 day after being transferred to the federal facility. Previously, he had been held in a federal prison in Florida.

