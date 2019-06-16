Notre Dame Cathedral Holds First Mass Since Devastating Fire

Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral held its first Mass on Saturday for about 30 people, including staff and construction workers, two months after a devastating fire that ravaged the Gothic building’s roof and toppled its masterpiece spire.

The service – known as the annual Dedication Mass that commemorates the cathedral’s original consecration as a place of worship – was celebrated by Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit. It took place in a chapel behind the choir, a place that construction experts confirmed is safe, although Aupetit and the attendees wore construction helmets.

According to French Culture Minister Franck Riester, the cathedral is still in a “fragile” state, particularly the vaulted ceiling, which remains at risk of collapsing.

The Mass was broadcast on a Catholic television station for other worshippers. That broadcast showed some burnt wood still in the church. However, a famous statue of the Virgin and Child appeared to be intact behind wooden construction planks.

Aupetit said during the service, “This cathedral is a place of worship, it is its very own and unique purpose.”

Another priest, Father Pierre Vivares, referred to the service as “a true happiness, full of hope.” He added, “We will rebuild this cathedral. It will take time of course — a lot of money, lot of time, lot of work — but we will succeed. Today it’s a small but a true victory against the disaster we have had.”

It remains unclear when the cathedral will reopen to the public.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s goal is to rebuild it in just five years, although some experts consider that unrealistic.

Meanwhile, the French parliament is considering amendments to a new law that would create a public body tasked with speeding up the restoration while circumventing some of France’s complex labor laws.