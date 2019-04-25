Nouman Raja Faces 25 to Life When Sentenced Today

Former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for the 2015 shooting death of Corey Jones on Interstate 95.

Raja’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

The former officer faces 25 years to life in prison.

Ex-cop Nouman Raja faces lengthy sentence in Corey Jones fatal shooting https://t.co/mXZmFHFfMh pic.twitter.com/4Ic8VEyr9X — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 25, 2019

Back in March, jurors convicted Raja of manslaughter by culpable negligence and first-degree attempted murder.

He’s the first Florida officer to be convicted of an on-duty shooting in 30 years.

Letter to judge: 'Good cops are heroes. Nouman Raja is a criminal.' https://t.co/mqQl5blOmM pic.twitter.com/ljXtHHA7pb — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) April 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Judge Joseph Marx denied Raja’s request for a new trial. Following Thursday’s sentencing, the family of Corey Jones is scheduled to hold a news conference outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

They’ll be joined by high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump.