NRA Board Meets today After Oliver North Steps Down as President

The National Rifle Association’s board of directors meets today after NRA president Oliver North said over the weekend he won’t serve a second term as president which ends today. That came after a bitter in-house fight between North and NRA executive vice-president Wayne LaPierre.

The longtime chief executive accused North of trying to drive him out of the NRA.

Nine US presidents have been NRA members. In addition to Ulysses S Grant, they are: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush (who resigned in 1995), and Donald Trump.

Three US vice presidents, two chief justices of the US Supreme Court, and several US congressmen, as well as legislators and officials of state governments are members.

Wayne LaPierre says NRA President Oliver North is extorting him and pressuring him to resign as CEO over allegations of financial improprieties https://t.co/ToqfIFKi5U — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 26, 2019

Current or past members also include journalist Hunter S. Thompson, Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, documentarian Michael Moore (who joined with the intent of dismantling the organization).