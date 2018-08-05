NRA Says It Might Soon Go Under, Blames NY Politicians

Despite maintaining a high profile following Parkland and other shootings, the National Rifle Association says its pockets are running dry and that its demise might be imminent.

The organization is blaming New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state’s regulators for “blacklisting.” Specifically, the NRA has filed a lawsuit stating that New York told insurance providers to stay away from the association, according to the New York Post.

The organizations responds that without being able to offer liability insurance, the “NRA cannot maintain its physical premises, convene off-site meetings and events, operate educational programs … or hold rallies, conventions and assemblies.”

The NRA had been marketing “Carry Guard,” a policy designed to reimburse association members for legal costs incurred after using a legal gun.

The suit adds, “The lawsuit decries pressure from state regulators in the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre — including a letter asking financial institutions to heed ‘the voices of the passionate, courageous, and articulate young people who have experienced this recent horror first hand.’”

