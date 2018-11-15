NTSB: Design Flaws Caused FIU Bridge Collapse, Killing Six

The NTSB has released a report Thursday stating that design flaws not

cracks in the concrete caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse at Florida International University killing six people.

A new report from the NTSB found several errors were made in the architectural design of the 174-foot span.

Initially after the bridge fell across Tamiami Trail, investigators zeroed in on cracks in the concrete as the possible cause.

The concrete and the steel used to build the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University were fine but the NTSB found errors in the design of part of the span.

As a result it was overestimated how much capacity that section of the bridge could handle and underestimated the load on that same section.

When the 174-foot span collapsed onto SW 8th Street in March a worker and five people in crushed cars were killed

Design errors — not material defects — pointed to as NTSB narrows focus on cause of #FIUBridge collapse. @NBC6 https://t.co/uTEWvDSwY5 — Tony Pipitone (@TonyNBC6) November 15, 2018

Specifically, flaws were found in the northernmost part of the bridge where two trusses were connected to a bridge support.

In addition to the six fatalities, eight other people were injured when the bridge collapsed on top of an eight-lane highway on March 15th.