Number Of E.Coli Cases Increases in 10 States Including Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in the number of people infected with E. coli after eating ground beef in ten states including Florida since the start of March.

Of the 156 reported cases, there have been no deaths, but 20 people got so sick they had to be hospitalized.

The CDC is still trying to determine the source of the contaminated ground beef that was supplied to grocery stores and restaurants.

The outbreak started in Kentucky and Georgia and then spread to other states, including Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia.

There may be more cases as yet unreported.

The infection usually takes two to three weeks to show up, so the numbers released Tuesday don’t include any outbreaks since March 26th.

Make sure your ground beef is well cooked to avoid infection.