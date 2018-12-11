Nuns admit to embezzling $500,000 for Las Vegas gambling trips, Church says

Two nuns have confessed to embezzling at least $500,000 from a California Catholic school, according to church officials.

Church officials also said that the two nuns admitted to using the money for gambling trips to Las Vegas.

Sisters Mary Margaret Kreuper and Lana Chang are believed to have taken small amounts of cash from tuition fees and donations at St James school in Torrance, near Los Angeles, for at least a decade.

Kreuper was the school’s principal, and Chang taught eighth-grade students before the pair both retired this year.

They reportedly worked at the school for over twenty years.

Initially, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles did not plan to press charges wanting to handle the situation “internally.”

However, a spokesperson told ABC News Monday that the two nuns will likely face charges.

No charges have been filed at this time.