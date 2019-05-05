NWS: Hail, Lightning, Rainstorms Coming Sunday Afternoon

Despite a decent start to the day, forecasters say bad weather could be headed our way Sunday afternoon and evening, with a 60 percent chance of rain.

The National Weather Services says parts of South Florida from Jupiter to Homestead could see strong to severe thunderstorms. Those storms could include hail, frequent lightning, torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts, as well as potential for funnel clouds and isolated tornadoes, according to Robert Garcia, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami.

Forecasters adds that standing water could become an issue on roads, parking lots and other areas that have poor drainage.

Storms will gradually decrease during the week, with a 50 percent chance on Monday, 30 percent for Tuesday, and 20 to 30 percent chance later in the week.