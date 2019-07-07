NWS: Possible Tropical System in Gulf Means Rain for South FL

The National Hurricane Center says the second named storm of the hurricane season could form later this week.

The NHC predicts a 40 percent chance that a low pressure system will form into a storm near the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

If that happens, it would be named Barry.

Forecasters are watching a trough of low pressure over the U.S. that is moving south toward the Gulf of Mexico, where it could grow the low pressure system.

Typically, systems drift from the Gulf of Mexico toward land. However, this one could go in reverse, forming from a so-called mesoscale convective vortex, or MCV. An MCV is a group of thunderstorm clusters over land that can become tropical when they hit water.

8am UPDATE. @NHC_Atlantic has increased the chances for tropical development through next week. Primary concern is heavy rain (at this time). We'll have additional developments as they become available. Visit https://t.co/nj6NbKY4fl for preparedness tips! #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/WWUpicG0K8 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) July 7, 2019

Whether or not there is tropical development, the overall weather pattern means rain for areas from Louisiana though the Florida Peninsula later this week.

According to AccuWeather, cooler air above the MCV, combined with the warm and humid conditions to its south, “will spur thundery downpours daily through the week.”

AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski says, “At this point, it appears the most likely area for slow development would be over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, perhaps near the coasts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana. That development could be tropical or subtropical.”