NWS: Threat of Dangerous Rip Currents This Weekend

The National Weather Service warns that there is a high risk of rip currents in our area through the Memorial Day weekend.

Forecasters say an area of high pressure over the southeastern U.S. is creating an easterly flow, which is considered the most dangerous wind pattern for rip currents to develop.

According to Robert Molleda, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami, “Rip currents are the number one weather-related killer in Florida. We will have a combination of a lot of people at the beach, nice weather, and a high risk of rip currents.”

If you get caught in a rip current: stay calm. As illustrated by green dye in a rip current, it will pull you away from shore. If you try to fight the rip current and swim against it, you will just get worn out. Instead, swim parallel to the beach.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Events Database says that 330 people have died from being caught in rip currents of of Florida beaches over the past 20 years.

That includes 25 victims in Palm Beach County.

Meteorologists offer these tips for surviving a rip current:

– Do not fight the current by trying to swim directly back to shore.

– Try to relax and float to conserve energy.

– Swim along the shoreline until you escape the current’s pull. When you are free from the pull of the current, swim at an angle away from the current and toward the shore.

– Rip currents can also appear as a calm area of the surf, with waves breaking to either side. In addition, they can occur near structures such as piers and jetties.