NY Post: Epstein Failed to Check in With NYPD as a Registered Sex Offender

The New York Post is reporting that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein never checked in with the NYPD as a registered sex offender in compliance with the order from a Manhattan judge nine years ago.

Espstein is a Level 3 sex offender (the worst-of-the-worst) and was ordered to report in every 90 days.

But he didn’t, not once, according to the Post.

Epstein’s defense attorneys argue that his New York home, a $77 million Upper East Side townhouse, is not his primary address and that mitigates the check-in requirement to the “Sex Offender Monitoring Unit” (SOMU) despite the judge’s orders.

Since he plead guilty to prostitution charges and was labeled a sex offender, Epstein should have reported in person to verify his address with the NYPD 34 times before he was arrested Saturday on federal child sex-trafficking charges.

Violating requirements of the state’s 1996 Sex Offender Registration Act — including checking in with law enforcement — is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison for a first offense.

Subsequent violations carry a sentence of up to seven years each.

Epstein registered as a sex offender in New York after the controversial 2008 plea bargain he struck in Florida amid allegations he sexually abused scores of underage girls in his Palm Beach mansion. However, he plead guilty to a single prostitution charge.

Several current and former high-ranking NYPD officials were shocked to learn from The Post that the department had given Epstein a pass on his periodic check-ins, with one saying, “It makes no sense.”

The NYPD maintains that Epstein, 66, wasn’t required to check in with New York cops because he claims his primary residence is a private island, Little St. John, in the US Virgin Islands.

But state Supreme Court Justice Ruth Pickholz considered and rejected that very argument by defense lawyer Sandra Musumeci during the Jan. 18, 2011, hearing.

An NYPD spokesman added that this took place years ago, before much of the current leadership at the NYPD was in place.

Meanwhile, Epstein has a bail hearing connected to sex trafficking charges today in Lower Manhattan.

He is currently being held without bail after his arrest last weekend on accusations he abused dozens of girls in his New York and Florida homes.

His defense is expected to propose a bail package and prosecutors will then have a few days to respond before another hearing on Monday.