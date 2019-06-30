NY Woman Accused of Killing Twin Two-Year-Old Daughters

A Long Island, New York woman is accused of killing her twin toddler daughters, according to authorities.

Tenia Campbell’s mother called 911 on Thursday and told the dispatcher that her 24-year-old daughter was “threatening to kill herself and her twin 2-year-old daughters,” Suffolk County Police said.

A written police statement shows that the mother, Vanessa McQueen, explained to the 911 operator that Campbell told her, “I killed them with my bare hands, “and that, “she was sorry, but she didn’t want to live anymore.”

Officers found Campbell at a county park and took her into custody. They found the girls, Jasmine and Jaida, strapped in car seats inside a vehicle. Both were in cardiac arrest, according to Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Despite CPR efforts, the twins were pronounced dead at a hospital. Homicide squad detectives have charged Campbell with two counts of second-degree murder.