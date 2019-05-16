NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces He Is Running For President

And then there were 23 Democrats running for President in 2020…all trying to take down Trump.

Add New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to the list. He announced Thursday morning that he is running for President in 2020.

The mayor released a video this morning saying he’s beaten Donald Trump before and will do it again.

The theme on his website reads, a president who puts working people first.

The mayor joins a crowded field of Democrats eying the White House. De Blasio will reportedly travel to Iowa and South Carolina this weekend.

BREAKING: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announces 2020 presidential bid. https://t.co/8m4PhpoTsG pic.twitter.com/EptlrRjXUw

— ABC News (@ABC) May 16, 2019