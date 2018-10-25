NYPD: Suspicious Package Sent To Actor Robert De Niro

Another suspicious package has turned up in New York City, this time in the Tribeca neighborhood. The NYPD recovered a package addressed to Robert De Niro that contained a device similar to those sent to prominent Democratic political figures.

The package was the same color, same stamps and same return address as the others.

Security personnel at De Niro’s production company noticed the package and called police.

The NYPD put the device into a bomb containment truck and drove it to the Bronx for disposal.
The package is said to be similar to the ones sent to CNN and well-known people with Democratic ties this week, including former Presidents Clinton and Obama.

De Niro is an outspoken critic of President Trump and a major supporter of liberal causes.


The devices were made of PVC pipe with digital timers and possible detonators attached.
There was also shrapnel inside the pipes. An image of one of the devices appeared to have a parody of an ISIS flag attached to it.
None of the packages exploded, so the FBI says it will be easy to get forensic evidence to track down the sender.

