NYT Apologizes for “Anti-Semitic” Cartoon

The New York Times is apologizing for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared last week in the newspaper’s international edition.

The graphic shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar while leading a blind and skullcap-wearing President Trump.

The Times admits the image “included anti-Semitic tropes.” The cartoon appeared in the print edition last Thursday.

A tweet from the newspaper’s Opinion account over the weekend said the image “was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it.”

The Times added that the cartoon was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has deleted it.

SHARE