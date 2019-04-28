NYT Apologizes for “Anti-Semitic” Cartoon

The New York Times is apologizing for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared last week in the newspaper’s international edition.

The graphic shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar while leading a blind and skullcap-wearing President Trump.

The Times admits the image “included anti-Semitic tropes.” The cartoon appeared in the print edition last Thursday.

The cartoon doesn’t even have anything to do with the article below it. It’s as if the editors went, “interesting article, but we need more anti Semitism” pic.twitter.com/QAq7rrE8Am — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 27, 2019

A tweet from the newspaper’s Opinion account over the weekend said the image “was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it.”

We apologize for the anti-Semitic cartoon we published. Here’s our statement. pic.twitter.com/nifZahutpO — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) April 28, 2019

The Times added that the cartoon was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has deleted it.