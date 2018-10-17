NYT: Audio confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and killed

A senior Turkish official has verified audio recordings revealed in Turkish media that indicated journalist Jamal Khashoggi was dismembered and beheaded at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to The New York Times.

The NYT reports that the disappearance of Khashoggi is no longer a mystery with alleged audio tape describing the encounter from beginning to end.

Warning explicit content:

According to the NYT and a Turkish official, Khashoggi was seized by a team of 15 Saudi agents, some with ties to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and immediately beaten, and tortured.

He had his fingers cut before he was brutally killed by beheading.

Wednesday, President Trump reportedly said his administration has asked Turkish officials for an audio tape that they claim to have as evidence of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist.

