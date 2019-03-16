NYT: Second suspect charged in New Zealand Mosque shootings

Saturday, a day after 49 people were shot to death at two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand the suspect appeared in court and was charged with murder.

The terrorist attack appeared to have been carried out by 28-year-old white nationalist Brenton Harrison Tarrant who posted a racist manifesto online and streamed live video of the killings on Facebook.

New Zealand police say he would face additional charges.

On Friday, police said that three men and one woman had been taken into custody.

However, officials lowered the total number of suspects on Saturday morning, indicating that someone had been released.

Furthermore, officials said that a second unidentified male suspect, 18, was charged with “intent to excite hostility or ill-will,” in connection to the shootings, The New York Times reports.

Friday, moments before the shooting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was emailed a copy of the manifesto allegedly from the gunman, her office said.

According to reports, many news outlets and lawmakers also received the email.

Following the deadly mass shooting Prime Minister Ardern promised that New Zealand’s “gun laws will change” and that her cabinet would discuss options as soon as possible.

The gunman had five firearms, including two semiautomatic weapons, said Ardern.

Tarrant is expected to appear in court April 5 following District Court Judge Paul Kellar’s order.