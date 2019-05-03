NYT Starts Covering FBI Undercover Investigation into Trump Campaign in 2016, Finally

The New York Times is reporting an undercover FBI investigator met with a Trump campaign adviser in 2016 to try and find out if Trump’s team was working with Russia.

The shift in reportorial direction for the mainstream media pleases the President.

The report will no doubt give ammunition for Attorney General William Barr to look into how the government investigated the Trump campaign.

The report that says the investigator met with George Papadopoulos and posed as a research assistant.
President Trump has repeatedly accused the FBI of spying on his campaign.
FBI officials have said there was growing concern in 2016 about the extent of Russian interference in the election campaign.

