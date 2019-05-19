NYT: Trump Requests Paperwork to Pardon Accused War Criminals

According to a new report in The New York Times, President Trump has requested paperwork from the Justice Department to allow the president to quickly pardon accused U.S. war criminals.

Two government officials told The Times the pardons could come “on or around Memorial Day,” by special request from the White House. Pardon files typically take a few months to assemble.

The media outlet adds that among those who could potentially receive clemency are Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL facing trial for shooting unarmed civilians as well as for murdering a wounded person, and others who are accused or convicted of shooting or killing unarmed civilians.

Trump previously expressed sympathy for Gallagher, tweeting last March:

“In honor of his past service to our Country, Navy Seal #EddieGallagher will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court. Process should move quickly! @foxandfriends @RepRalphNorman.”

Gallagher was charged last year for violent incidents in Iraq during 2017.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump suggested that he would support torturing detainees if he was elected president.

Earlier this month, the president pardoned Michael Behenna, a former Army soldier who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a detainee he drove into the Iraqi desert and then shot twice.

In April, the Trump administration revoked the visa of the chief prosecutor on the International Criminal Court. A government spokesperson said at that time that the U.S. would take the necessary steps “to protect our people from unjust investigation.”

The ICC, of which the U.S. is not a member, had requested authorization to investigate crimes allegedly committed by U.S. troops in Afghanistan.