Ocasio-Cortez: Green New Deal Cuts Greenhouse Gas to Zero in Ten years

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is providing more details of her plan to address climate change while creating jobs.
In an email sent Monday to other members of Congress, the New York Democrat said the Green New Deal would bring about the largest national, social, industrial and economic mobilization since World War Two.

The plan, which is soon expected to be introduced as a bill in both the House and the Senate, calls for a ten-year infrastructure improvement plan aimed at cutting net greenhouse gas emissions to zero. That would mean no airplanes could fly with jet fuel and no cars could fueled by gasoline.

The bill also calls for access to clean air, food and water for all Americans. Around 40 lawmakers support the plan while Republicans object to the cost, which some estimate as high as
$7 trillion.

