Off-duty officers shoot man who attempted to rob them during sale

Two Hernando County officers are reporting that they were forced to shoot a suspect who attempted to rob them when they responded to an advertisement for the sale of jet skies.

The incident occurred at a home in Wildwood Sunday.

According to the report, after responding to the advertisement, the off-duty officers met up with 19-year-old Terrance Jones Jr.

Officials say Jones Jr. pulled out a gun on them and attempted to rob them. At that point, the officer identified themselves and pulled out their own weapons but Jones Jr. reportedly refused to drop his weapon. They then reported that Jones Jr. fired several shots in their direction and that’s when the officers fired back, striking him in the leg.

During the investigation of the incident, the homeowner told authorities that he did not recognize Jones Jr. nor did he put up the jet skies for sale.

Jones Jr. has since been taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault and other felonies. He is currently being held without bail.