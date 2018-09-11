Officer charged with manslaughter in fatal apartment mix-up shooting

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sunday for the shooting death of Botham Jean, 26, an unarmed black man whom she allegedly shot in his apartment after mistaking it for hers.

Jean was shot Thursday night in his apartment building near downtown Dallas.

The 30-year-old, still in uniform after working a shift, went inside Jean’s apartment, thinking it was hers, and fatally shot him, according to police.

According to reports, she immediately called 911.

A video taken from outside the building shows the officer on hysterically crying on her phone, outside the apartment and crying while paramedics were later seen moving Jean on a gurney and performing CPR on him.

Jean died at the hospital.

Jean was a member of an a cappella group that performs spiritual songs for churches and frequently led singing at the university chapel and during campus events.

His sudden death reportedly devasts family and friends, his mother, Allison Jean, said several questions about her son’s death remain unanswered despite the arrest.

“The number one answer that I want is, ‘What happened?’” Allison Jean told reporters Monday.

“I have asked too many questions, and I’ve been told that there are no answers yet. I’m looking forward to the powers that be to come up with the answers to make me more satisfied that they are doing what is in the best interest of getting justice for Botham.”

Guyger whose been with the police department for four years and is now on administrative leave was released on a $300,000 bail on Monday.

