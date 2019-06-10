Officer goes beyond the call of duty after finding elderly woman’s lawn overgrown

An Orono Police officer is being praised for his actions after he mowed an elderly woman’s lawn after being asked to conducting a welfare check on her.

According to the report, Officer Matt Siltala and his partner Officer McCoy were called to the residence by someone who was considered about the older woman after not being able to get in touch with her.

When the officers pulled up to the home, they found that the lawn had been overgrown but were relieved when the resident was found to be in good condition.

The officers then inquired about the woman’s lawn and the woman told them it was overgrown because she is unable to do it herself and did not have anyone to cut it. That’s when Officer Siltala sprung into action using the woman’s gas mower.

According to WSVN, after authorities posted about the good deed, others have since inquired about how they could also help.