Officials: Hard To Determine Michael Death Toll

Crews have spent days sifting through the wreckage left behind by Hurricane Michael, but authorities are having a tough time calculating the exact death toll from the storm.

So far 29 storm-related deaths have been confirmed, but hundreds of people are still unaccounted for, many of whom likely fled the storm.

Many are elderly or disabled, but it doesn’t mean they’re necessarily dead.

Efforts have also been delayed by the fact that many hospitals and medical examiner’s offices were dealing with power outages until this week.

The Florida death toll from Hurricane Michael is now believed to be at least 19. Yesterday, Bay County reported 12 storm-related deaths, up from four the day before.

The county manager says six residents are still missing. At least ten more people died in Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia for a total count of 29.

