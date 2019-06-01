Officials ID gunman in Virginia Beach shooting

Police identified the disgruntled employee who opened fire and killed 12 people in Virginia Beach on Friday, as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock.

Craddock who was killed after exchanging gunfire with police worked for the city as a certified professional engineer.

Craddock had made multiple firearm purchases in recent weeks.

He used a handgun and rifle that were legally purchased, according to officials.

Additionally, the .45 caliber handgun had a suppressor on it, police said.

This story is developing.