Officials in New York seek to make texting and walking illegal

Lawmakers in New York are considering a bill that would make it a legal offense to text while walking.

The bill introduced last year by Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, D-Brooklyn has now gained support by the majority in the Senate.

The bill states that “No pedestrian shall cross a roadway at any point while using any portable electronic device,” and would allow authorities to issue penalties between $25 and $50 for first time offenders. The only way to avoid the ticket would be if the person can prove that they were on their phone due to an emergency situation.

While it is unclear if the bill will pass, legislators in New York have been aggressive when it comes to bills against users who are distracted by texting. The state has passed a bill that will issue not only a fine but five points of the license of any individual who is caught texting while driving.

New York isn’t the only state that is trying cut down on people being distracted by their phones, the mayor of Honolulu passed a similar bill in 2017 which banned texting while walking across the street.