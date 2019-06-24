Officials issue smoke alert due to brush fire in the Everglades

The Coral Springs Fire Department has issued a smoke alert for residents in their area due westerly winds that are pushing smoke from a brush fire in the Florida Everglades into the city.

There is a large brush fire in the Everglades. Westerly winds are pushing the smoke into the City. Please stay indoors if you suffer from any respiratory issues. pic.twitter.com/w3gHmCmbK3 — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) June 24, 2019

Officials say the blaze began Sunday around 6:40 p.m after lightening struck in the area and has continued to burn. So far an estimated 15,5000 acres of lands has burned.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was burning one mile north of Mile Marker 34 on Interstate 75.

Officials are advising those with respiratory issues to avoid the outdoors as much as they possibly can until the situation is contained.