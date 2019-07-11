Officials release report on FL-bound plane crash that killed 10

On Thursday, The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on a crash that killed all ten people aboard a private plane headed to Florida.

Officials said the plane was destroyed entirely in the fiery crash and later identified the eight passengers and two crew members who died.

The victims include Stephen and Gina Thelen, Brian and Ornella Ellard, her children, Alice Maritato, 15 and Dylan, 13 and Howard Cassady and Mathew Palmer.

The NTSB’s report on the June 30th crash in Addison, Texas, did not provide detail on what led to the fiery crash but did include audio from the cockpit voice recorder.

In the audio, a crew member said there was a problem with the left engine, and five seconds later, three alarms went off in the cockpit, and three seconds later, the recording ends.

The fatal incident occurred when the Beech BE-300 aircraft crashed into a hangar while trying to take off for St. Petersburg.

A full report could take a year.